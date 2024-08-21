Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Update

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,400 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 501,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 583.0 days.

Cargojet Stock Performance

CGJTF stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $103.11.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

