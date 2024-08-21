Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after buying an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,246,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $181,141,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.59. 555,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

