Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 142,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.25. The stock had a trading volume of 975,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,721. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,573 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

