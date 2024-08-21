Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.55. 1,352,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

