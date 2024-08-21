Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 212.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.75. 910,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,984. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

