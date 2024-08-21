Canaan Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canaan in a report issued on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.
Canaan Trading Up 1.9 %
CAN stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Canaan has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.90.
About Canaan
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
