Canaan Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canaan in a report issued on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.

CAN stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Canaan has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

