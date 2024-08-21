CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.60.

CAE Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE CAE opened at C$24.21 on Monday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$22.28 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The stock has a market cap of C$7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.