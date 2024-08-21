BW LPG (BWLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of BWLP stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78. BW LPG has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

BW LPG Announces Dividend

About BW LPG

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.54%.

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

