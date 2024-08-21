BT Group (LON:BT.A) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 133.63 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 136.30 ($1.77). Approximately 41,476,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 27,787,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.60 ($1.89).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The company has a market capitalization of £13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,514.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 198,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £266,039.58 ($345,685.52). Insiders own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

