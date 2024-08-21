Brokers Offer Predictions for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.51) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.36. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TFFP Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.99% of TFF Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

