Brokers Issue Forecasts for MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRA)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get MIRA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:MIRA opened at $1.94 on Monday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIRA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRA. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 330.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.