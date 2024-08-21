Brokers Issue Forecasts for Beyond Air, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Beyond Air in a research note issued on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond Air’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s FY2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XAIR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Beyond Air Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $0.50 on Monday. Beyond Air has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.10.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 203.12% and a negative net margin of 5,197.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,461,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 340,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Beyond Air

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

