Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

