Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target at $22.25

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACRS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,007,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,204.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 2,609,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,646 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 207,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRS opened at $1.25 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.