Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.43

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 230333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,978,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,143,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,546,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

