Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. 7,714,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,766,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.