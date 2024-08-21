Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $4.62 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.