Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNRG stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.85.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

