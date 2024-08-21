Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BNRG stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.85.
About Brenmiller Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brenmiller Energy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- About the Markup Calculator
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.