Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 683,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,578. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

