Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.
Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 683,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,578. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
