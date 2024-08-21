Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.