Bluefield Solar Income Fund to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

BSIF opened at GBX 108.41 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £655.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.67 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.82. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 96.80 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 122 ($1.59).

Insider Activity at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In other news, insider Meriel Lenfestey purchased 12,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £13,168.49 ($17,110.82). 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Stories

