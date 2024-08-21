Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

BCSAW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.