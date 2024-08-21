Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
BCSAW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
