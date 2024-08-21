Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $31.70 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,167.69 billion and approximately $31.70 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $59,145.14 on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.52 or 0.00567287 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00039817 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00072233 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,742,762 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
