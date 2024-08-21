Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $31.70 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,167.69 billion and approximately $31.70 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $59,145.14 on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.52 or 0.00567287 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00039817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00072233 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,742,762 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.