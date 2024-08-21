Bilibili (BILI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Price Performance

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILI

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.