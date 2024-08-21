Bilibili (BILI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bilibili Price Performance
NASDAQ:BILI opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILI
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bilibili
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.