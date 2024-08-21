Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.08

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Big Rock Brewery Trading Down 16.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.29.

About Big Rock Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.