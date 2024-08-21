Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 112,120,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 49,823,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Specifically, insider Colin Bird acquired 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($584,719.33).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

