Beldex Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $353.08 million and $907,891.61 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.69 or 0.04364660 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00039405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,082,087 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,382,087 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

