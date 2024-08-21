Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $289.45

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289.45 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.72), with a volume of 307201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.56).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 4.4 %
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beeks Financial Cloud Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What is a Dividend King?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.