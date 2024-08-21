Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $289.45

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289.45 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.72), with a volume of 307201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.56).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 4.4 %

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.22 million, a PE ratio of 28,896.00 and a beta of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.