Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

OS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

OS stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. Onestream has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last 90 days.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

