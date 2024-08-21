Bank of America Cuts Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target to $3.20

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $3.80 to $3.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s current price.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 363,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,669. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

