Bank of America Cuts Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target to $3.20

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $3.80 to $3.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s current price.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 363,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,669. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.