Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $731.48 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $731.48 million and approximately $25.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00008033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,821,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,800,619.77441224 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.79046643 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 468 active market(s) with $24,069,694.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

