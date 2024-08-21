Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY) to Issue $0.40 Dividend

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4035 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOY remained flat at $25.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. Axfood AB has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axfood AB (publ)
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.