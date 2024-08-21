Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY) to Issue $0.40 Dividend

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4035 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOY remained flat at $25.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. Axfood AB has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

