Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $66,346,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,411,000 after buying an additional 1,292,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after buying an additional 1,074,961 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Report on AXTA

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.