Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance
Shares of AXTA stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $37.49.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
View Our Latest Report on AXTA
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.