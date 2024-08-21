Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AWI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.28. The company had a trading volume of 141,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,805. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.64.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

