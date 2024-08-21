Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $66.12 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $3.98 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00038187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

