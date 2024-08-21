ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ANSYS worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $326.02. 320,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.96. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

View Our Latest Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.