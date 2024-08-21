Analyzing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DLocal and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 7 2 0 2.22 Trip.com Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

DLocal currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.41%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $63.38, suggesting a potential upside of 53.52%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than DLocal.

This table compares DLocal and Trip.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $707.64 million 3.55 $148.96 million $0.44 19.27 Trip.com Group $47.22 billion 0.56 $1.40 billion $2.22 18.59

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than DLocal. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 18.83% 35.20% 14.49% Trip.com Group 22.99% 10.73% 5.93%

Risk & Volatility

DLocal has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

