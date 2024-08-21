Analysts Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $18.89

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

STNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

STNE opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.32. StoneCo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

