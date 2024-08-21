Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $14.57

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,726,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after buying an additional 185,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,788,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 243,098 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 44,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

