Analysts Issue Forecasts for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will earn ($3.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.89). The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,225 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

