American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 953,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Vanguard Price Performance

NYSE AVD opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AVD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 492.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 127,386 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

