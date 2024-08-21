American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

American Resources Stock Performance

American Resources stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AREC has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, May 24th.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

