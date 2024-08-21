American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Raised by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.62 and its 200-day moving average is $230.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.