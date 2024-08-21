Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 417.96% from the stock’s current price.

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

