Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $14.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $38,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,273 shares in the company, valued at $903,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $245,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Alector by 41.3% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.72. Alector has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

