Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $14.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Alector by 41.3% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alector Price Performance
Shares of ALEC stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.72. Alector has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.90.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
Further Reading
