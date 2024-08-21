Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 57.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

Agora Price Performance

Shares of API opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 7.84. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Agora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.63 in a report on Tuesday.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

