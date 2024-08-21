Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.641-1.691 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.210-5.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.27.

NYSE:A traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.99. 2,260,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

