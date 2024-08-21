Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $27,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. 749,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,422. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.