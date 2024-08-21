Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Laidlaw lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
Shares of AFMD opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,361.94% and a negative return on equity of 135.81%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
