Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,320,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 46,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 224.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $156.40 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.16. The firm has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

